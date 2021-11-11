Memphis man's embarrassing surprise when his stolen scooter is returned

Trevor Rawls ending up running into his former riding teacher while trying to find the lost scooter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking out of his apartment to find his motor scooter missing from the place he had parked it the night before was jolt and a scare for Trevor Rawls.

A hard worker who regularly juggles jobs, the motor scooter, with its missing panels and a banged-up nose is Rawls' lifeline to financial independence.

"That was my main transportation and how I got it was just being independent, paying for myself and everything I have. I don't have too much support. When it comes to support it's just me trying to work. I was just coming outside after gearing-up and I looked around with the question mark and I was like where's my scooter and that moment of fear just came."

Rawls joined a program through My City Rides more than a year ago. The organization provides scooters to new riders for an affordable monthly payment and teaches them how to ride the bikes.

Fear may have claimed that moment, but Rawls had a second job he'd just started and only a few hours to get there. Calling off was not an option.

"Just getting the job, that just seems inexcusable to me."

Fears aside, Rawls' first call was to My City Rides.

The program's 328 participants in and around Memphis, like Rawls, agree to notify the organization should anything go wrong with their scooter.

His next call was to police.

Garrett O'Brien was one of the first officers notified that Rawls' scooter had been stolen.

"I got here before he even filed the report, even took the report for him," said O'Brien.

He says in less than 2 hours, MPD's agency that works to recover stolen vehicles had located Rawls' scooter.

"I got a call saying, 'hey this is stolen.' Then I got another phone call saying, 'hey, I got eyes on it,'" said O'Brien.

About 4-thousand cars are stolen in Memphis every year.

With new focus on the problem, Rawls' scooter is one of more than 30 vehicles have been recovered in the past 4 weeks.

"That was just my biggest investment. My scooter makes sure I get all my goals," said Rawls.

In a final twist to a happy ending, it turns out O'Brien was Rawls' riding teacher more than 2 years ago.

"Thankfully this was a success story."

Even though Rawls did everything he could to secure his scooter he vows even greater effort to protect his ride.