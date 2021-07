The layoffs will end by September 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis company is closing, and over 150 people will lose their jobs.

The GlaxoSmithKline facility at 2149 Harbor Avenue on President’s Island is closing, and 156 people will be affected.

Wednesday, GlaxoSmithKline, which makes health care products, filed a ‘Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act’ notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor.