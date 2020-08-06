MATA to begin testing two new downtown trolley stations

The testing is expected to take place over the next few weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is planning to test two new Trolley stations in the next few weeks in preparation of the stations becoming operational and open for public use.

The Central Trolley Station vintage trolley electric overhead line on South Main Street (that is located south of G.E. Patterson Avenue) is scheduled to be energized on June 14, 2020 in order for work to continue on the construction of the Central Trolley Station. After the construction is completed, the Central Trolley Station will be tested. The new Front Street Station located on G E Patterson Avenue west of Front Street is also scheduled for testing.

The Trolley mobility and communication systems are expected to be tested beginning on Monday, June 22. The testing is not expected to impact traffic nor businesses in the vicinity. Below is a list of tests that are scheduled. Note: The planned testing is subject to change dependent on weather and other conditions.

Vehicle Clearance Test (Central Trolley and Front Street Stations): Ensures the trolley successfully clears the station and does not interfere with existing traffic signs or structures.

Switch/Trolley Interface Test (Central Trolley Station): Test of the track switch to ensure optimal performance between the trolley wheels and the switch.

Powered Wire Test (Central Trolley Station): Testing the overhead wire at Central Station to ensure connectivity.

Radio Coverage Test (Central Trolley Station): Testing radio communication from the Central Station location.

The Central Trolley Station is expected to become operational in mid-July. An operations date for the new Front Street Station has not been determined yet.

SAFETY REMINDERS: The Trolley overhead line runs over the center of the track at approximately 18.5 feet high and carries the 600 volts DC electricity required for powering the MATA vintage rail trolley cars. The public should not come into close contact (nor touch) the line because it is live and hot. Workers who perform any task within a 10-foot radius of the overhead line or within four feet of the center line of the track must contact MATA immediately at 901.577.2640 to ensure their personal safety. Citizens are reminded to stay alert when near the Trolley tracks. Do not walk along the tracks. Look both ways before crossing the tracks.