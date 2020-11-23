The search is on: Memphis mayor discusses the search for a new police director

“You have to have input from the community, if you want buy in from the community," said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They’ll be making a list and checking it twice, want to find out who’s naughty or - just the right person for one of the toughest jobs in the country.

The search is on for a new Memphis Police Director.

Current director Mike Rallings is scheduled to retire next April.

He was the first big selection by Mayor Jim Strickland during his first term. Now a replacement will be his big selection for his second term.

“We’ve hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to do the search,” Mayor Strickland said. “They are the pinnacle of that profession. We take this selection very seriously.”

With every homicide adding to a new record, with a small but very vocal group of people protesting how Memphis Police operate, you bet they’re taking this selection seriously.

It’s why the Mayor said, “You have to have input from the community, if you want buy in from the community.”

There are already people who want to know who will be interviewing the candidates.