MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After weeks of national attention and excitement, we turn our focus locally.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland delivered his State of the City address Thursday.

After a long year toppled with violent crime and battling the pandemic, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland offers glimmers of hope.

“I believe that the future of Memphis is brighter now than it has ever been,” said Mayor Strickland.

He delivered his State of the City address first turning attention to the pandemic and more than $20million spent to help frontline workers, businesses and residents.

“There is much work to do and our journey is not over. The vaccine will like take many more months,” said Mayor Strickland.

As we continue the COVID-19 fight, there's also a fight against crime.

Mayor Strickland announced the Violence Intervention Plan, a joint effort of innovative policing and crime deterrence.

“It will be complimented by non-police agencies to perform intense violence interruption, intervention, prevention and outreach to the hundreds of individuals who we know are committing crimes and the at-risk youth,” said Mayor Strickland.

The city will also work with businesses to convert 84,000 street lights to LED bulbs.

“No longer will criminals have safe harbor to operate under the cover of darkness,” said Mayor Strickland.

In driving crime down, there are efforts to build the city up with project "Accelerate Memphis Invest in Neighborhoods."

The city will designate $200 million to invest in improving neighborhoods, parks, and city assets.

This includes increasing traffic and pedestrian safety, improving broadband services, providing affordable housing, and attracting more business investments.

“Accelerate Memphis will address many of these issues while bringing vibrancy back to assets throughout our city,” said Mayor Strickland.

Revitalizing assets consists of places such as the historic Melrose High School and Mud Island River Park.

“It’s really an investment in our city’s most precious asset. It’s people,” said Mayor Strickland.

The $200 million price tag will be funded by bonds.