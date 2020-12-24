Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hopes to have Police Director candidate by March

"It is clear that during this pandemic in Memphis and in most major cities, violent crime and murders have gone up," Strickland said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no grass growing under the feet of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Especially when it comes to the search for a new Memphis Police Director.

The Mayor said, “I think either late January or early February we will have interviews. We will involve community members as part of those interviews. And then hopefully by March, have somebody to present to council.”

This will probably be the most important decision Mayor Jim Strickland will make in his second term. Whoever gets the job will be leading police in one of the most violent cities in America.

A record number of people were killed in Memphis this year. And the Mayor thinks the killing will continue.

“I am concerned,” he said, “... because it is clear that during this pandemic in Memphis and in most major cities, violent crime and murders have gone up.”

The Mayor wants at least 2,800 officers on the streets. City Council members said 2,500 will do the job.

Mayor Strickland has ordered an efficiency study, in the meantime.

“We need to be as efficient as we can,” he said, “… with the resources we have.”