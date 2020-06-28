Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issues rare Sunday statement on wearing mask, as COVID-19 numbers keep climbing

Strickland encourages residents to continue to wear a facial mask in public, as the City Council has passed a mask ordinance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a rare Sunday statement on the importance of wearing a mask as case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise across the Mid-South.

Sunday, the Shelby County Health Department reported a total of 9,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 181 related deaths.

Health officials say the 100 new cases comes a day after the county’s second highest reported number of cases 365 Saturday.

There were no related deaths reported Sunday.

Health officials will continue to emphasize on the importance of washing your hands, practicing social distancing and staying home if you are sick to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

Strickland stated in his release: