Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issues rare Sunday statement on wearing mask, as COVID-19 numbers keep climbing
Strickland encourages residents to continue to wear a facial mask in public, as the City Council has passed a mask ordinance.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released a rare Sunday statement on the importance of wearing a mask as case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise across the Mid-South.
Health officials say the 100 new cases comes a day after the county’s second highest reported number of cases 365 Saturday.