Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on selecting C. J. Davis as new chief of police

Some have criticized Mayor Strickland's out-of-town choice to lead the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have a question for the new Memphis Police Chief? This Friday, there will be a virtual forum moderated by the Memphis chapter of the NAACP. Davis will answer questions which were submitted ahead of time by the public.

Davis was most recently police chief in Durham, North Carolina. She beat out several other candidates, including three from inside the Memphis Police Department and that has some wondering why someone already on the force wasn't chosen.

"I'm convinced the public and the officers are all going to want to be on her team," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland says he has no doubts C.J. Davis is the right woman to put in charge of the Memphis Police Department, but his pick hasn't gone without criticism. Some activists wanted more input from the public regarding who was chosen, others have questioned why one of the three internal candidates --who all have a long history with the department-- wasn't picked.

"I was given eight finalists who were all really top quality. I just thought C. J. Davis was the best qualified. I didn't go into this thinking I want someone from out of town one gender or another one race or another. I just wanted to pick the best person," said Strickland.

Strickland says despite Davis' name was added into mix late in the game, "she went thru the exact same process as the other candidates did, the same background check, same interview panels."

Strickland says he has not, and will not, make suggestions for who she puts in command under her.

"I think Chief Davis needs to get here and get approved, talk to the men and women in leadership of the Memphis Police Department and make her own choice. This is the way I have done it with all my chiefs and directors. I don't really mandate their deputies or number two in their departments," said Strickland.

Durham is smaller than Memphis. Critics also have questions about her ability to lead such a large department in a city with so much crime. Strickland's thoughts about that?

"Let's not forget she spent approximately 25 years in Atlanta and Memphis is similar to Atlanta in the size, scope, and challenges, so I think she is well prepared," said Strickland. "I would expect her to bring some fresh eyes to old challenges we've had. Memphis has had a challenge with crime for decades, gun crime for decades, and it's gotten worse.

So why did Strickland choose her instead of the other candidates? "I think she has the right leadership skills, and I think that is what sets her apart to lead our city through these rough waters of trying to reduce violent crime and retain and recruit more officers."

When it comes to Friday's citizens' questions for Davis, Strickland says he has no input regarding what questions will or won't be asked to Davis. Strickland says the event is being moderated by the Memphis NAACP.