Memphis mayoral debate this Monday night

ABC24 is the only Memphis station committing a full 90 minutes to discuss important issues with the mayoral candidates.

ABC24 is partnering with the Tri-State Defender to bring you a live 90-minute debate with six candidates vying to be mayor of Memphis.

The “Your Voice, Your Vote: 2023 Mayoral Debate” is Monday night at 5:30 p.m., right before ABC’s first Monday Night Football game of the year.

Weeknight Anchor Richard Ransom will be host and moderator. He’ll be joined on the panel with ABC24 Political Analyst Otis Sanford and the Tri-State Defender’s Education Columnist, Curtis Weathers.

On the debate stage, based on their polling and fundraising numbers, will be (in alphabetical order) Floyd Bonner, Karen Camper, JW Gibson, Michelle McKissack, Van Turner and Paul Young.