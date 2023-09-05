3 dogs, 3 cats dead in Midtown house fire

​According to MFD, a firefighter was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition for heat exhaustion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday afternoon, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) confirmed that three dogs and three cats died in a Midtown house fire.

The fire started at a home on 28 S. Edgewood St., between Monroe Ave. and Madison Ave.

Memphis Fire confirmed six pets died in the fire. Firefighters tried to resuscitate two animals on the scene, but their attempts were unsuccessful, MFD said.

According to MFD, a firefighter was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition for heat exhaustion.