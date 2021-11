According to the Memphis Police Department, Larry Miller was last seen Monday morning on Balboa Circle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are asking for help with finding a missing elderly man with dementia.

According to police, Larry Miller, 71, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Monday on Balboa Circle. He is 5'10", weighs 140 pounds, and was wearing a Tennessee Titans hoodie, Titans hat, and a black leather jacket.