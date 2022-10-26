City Watch Alert issued for 79-year-old man who went missing early Wednesday

Mark McKinnon Sr. was reported missing about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from the 2500 block of Judson Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 79-year-old man, who they said may be endangered due to his health.

Mark McKinnon Sr. was reported missing about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from the 2500 block of Judson Street, south of E Alcy Rd. and north of I-240.

McKinnon is 6’2” tall and about 210 lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt and pants.

Police said he was in a black 2005 4-door Honda Accord, with Tennessee license plate out of Shelby County 902-LQS.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police.