Frustrated with outages and lack of answers, MLGW customers launch Nextdoor group to hold utility accountable

Group '21st Century Memphis or Bust' already has more than 40 members, with plans to participate in upcoming Memphis City Council meetings and MLGW citizen groups.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some MLGW customers especially impacted by the recent power outages are taking action in the form of a Nextdoor group.

The group includes Memphians from all pockets of the Bluff City, promising to keep close tabs on the utility's accountability and engagement with city council members, to make sure promised improvements are carried out.

MLGW customer Jacqueline Leibler helped launch the Nextdoor group after finding a newfound appreciation for lights and heat following a full week without power.

"What really got to me was the discomfort of it and not knowing, are we going to have power again soon?" Leibler said.

Frustrated with the lack of answers, Leibler launched the Nextdoor group page '21st Century Memphis Or Bust.' It's intended to engage and keep pressure on MLGW leadership now and ahead of the next major storm.

"MLGW is a public utility that we own and so how can we be more responsible in making sure this doesn't happen again," Leibler added.

The group has 40-plus members and counting, demanding reliable power for MLGW customers in every corner of Memphis.

"What are single parents doing when their kids are out of school for seven days - no heat, no hot water possibly. They lost hundreds of dollars in their refrigerator. It's thinking beyond just my situation and thinking about the rest of the community," Leibler added.

She said the group plans to show up at city council meetings and get more involved in MLGW's citizen advisory committees.

It's a newfound passion the Memphian isn't taking lightly.