What does it all mean? MLGW customers ask for more specifics on power supply alternatives

Consultants hired by MLGW showed less cost savings compared to a 2020 report that looked at if the utility should leave TVA and buy power from private company.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Memphis City Council members and MLGW leadership came together as the utility considers leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority and buying power from a private company.

A presentation offered new numbers of potential cost savings and the risks of such a move, ahead of MLGW's most significant decision in decades.

But some MLGW customers left the meeting unsatisfied.

"It was like too much information saturation, needed to be simplified," Ray Bauer said.

"Just more or less done apples to oranges, something that you could easily relate to," Glenda Hicks added.

Both are with the MLGW citizen accountability group '21st Century Memphis or Bust'.

"We are TVA"s largest customer, is that not right?" Hicks said. "That alone should present some negotiating power."

Consultants hired by MLGW projected if the company buys its power elsewhere, there'd be an annual savings of either $25.7 or $55.3 million from the two leading bids. That's much lower than the numbers from a 2020 study, which estimated yearly savings between $120 and $150 million.

"We have a lot that we need to try and work through in order to have as much as certainty as possible as we go through this," Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle said.

Those with MLGW conceded they're also weighing unknown costs should the utility need to build new infrastructure and get power from someone else.

"There's several levels or risks that we'll need to take into account, risks associated with construction, labor. We've got to make sure this thing can actually get done," MLGW President J.T. Young said.

Also not known yet is what kind of savings MLGW customers will see each month on their bill if there's a power supply switch, which couldn't happen until at least 2028.

Customers who attended Thursday promised to keep up the pressure for transparency.

"We came to this meeting today expecting that these bids would be made public only to find out, no, we have to wait until a later date," Bauer said. "This is a publicly owned company. It should all be public."