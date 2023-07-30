Hit-and-run motorcycle crash leaves one man critically injured, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said yet another motorcycle accident left one man in critical condition on Saturday night.

Officers said they responded toward 7 p.m. One man was taken from the scene at Winchester and Western to the hospital in serious condition, according to MPD.

At 6:35 pm, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at Winchester and Western. A male was transported to ROH critical. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/bkh6I3858A — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 30, 2023

Multiple local experts addressed motorcycle safety following a series of crashes in Memphis earlier in the month.

One man was taken to the hospital on July 11 in in Southeast Memphis.