On-duty MPD officer, civilian in critical condition after car accident in Hickory Hill

Memphis police say they responded to the three-vehicle accident around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Sunday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said an on-duty Memphis police officer and a civilian were critically injured in a three-vehicle accident.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers said they responded to an accident on the intersection of Winchester Rd. and Ridgeway Rd. 

One person and the officer were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, according to MPD.

Memphis police said the Specialized Traffic Investigation Squad is conducting an investigation into this incident.

