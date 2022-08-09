Company wants to bring zipline adventure park to Mud Island

The Forge Memphis presented its plan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to the city council for a $10 million privately-funded adventure course for Mud Island.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new venture hopes to have people soaring high in downtown Memphis across the Wolf River Harbor at Mud Island.

The Forge Memphis presented its plan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to the city council for a $10 million privately-funded adventure course for Mud Island. They said they would not require incentives from the government for the project.

The folks behind the project said it would be part of The Forge Adventure Parks, which has a similar attraction outside Chicago, Illinois. The Memphis attraction would include a Skybridge Zipline Tour, an aerial challenge course and climbing areas, food and beverage areas, and more.

They said the Skybridge Tour would have two ziplines – one carrying people 500 feet up over the Wolf River Harbor toward the Memphis skyline, with a tower and rope bridge. The other would carry folks about a quarter of a mile over the Wolf River Harbor at up to 50 mph, landing near the Mississippi River model’s Gulf of Mexico on Mud Island.

The organizers said the adventure park would help to bring more programs and events to Mud Island and help tourism in the downtown area. They conservatively estimated it could bring in 100,000 annual visitors.

The Forge company said it’s ready for construction and could possibly get ‘in sync’ with Tom Lee Park’s official grand opening next summer.

“We’ve evolved the plans and designs over the years with thoughtful feedback from and coordination with so many partners to not only better accommodate Mud Island but also create a better user experience,” said Doug Carpenter, DCA founder who conceived the idea. “In the end, our goal is to authentically contribute to the accelerating culture of outdoor recreation and help realize the City’s vision for Mud Island and our riverfront as a whole.”

“Activating our riverfront is key to growing our local tourism economy,” said Kevin Kane, President & CEO of Memphis Tourism. “We recognize and understand the growing potential and economic impact of outdoor and adventure attractions. With the transformative Tom Lee Park development and increased river cruise line dockings at Beale Street Landing, a project like The Forge will only add to the momentum of our ever-expanding tourism amenities here in the Memphis destination.”