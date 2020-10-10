Local music producer gives back to up and coming artists during pandemic

After years of working with music producers and engineers Bart Orr decided to launch an initiative to showcase local Memphis talent.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local musician is helping other talented artists get their break in the music industry.

Bart Orr, Founder of Barthology Incorporated got the music bug when he was just 2 years old. After years of working with music producers and engineers he decided to launch an initiative to showcase local Memphis artists.

“I encourage every artist to be their own person and their own sound so they can protect themselves better than anybody else,” said Bart Orr, Founder of Barthology, Incorporated.

Music is a huge part of Orr’s life.

“I’ve actually been playing music my whole life. My first gig as a drummer was at 2 years old playing for my grandmother,” Orr explained.

He’s written R&B songs through his company Barthology and gospel music with his other project, Bart and Friends.

“What I did was I put all of my money and I invested in some of the best gear I could and just studied everything that I possibly could. So you won’t have to pay so many people to do so much of the work,” Orr said.

He’s now working with local artists like Wesley Johnson, Kevin K.J. Willis, Ashley Makey and Karen Brown.

Orr says in his own experience studio time can get expensive.

“A single can range from anywhere to $1,500 to $5,000/$10,000 it just really depends on what you want and how good you want it to sound so,” Orr said. “And I’m not charging people either. So that’s the other part about it. I’m not even asking for anything I just want to see people win.”

Local 24 News Weekend Anchor Annette Peagler asked Orr why give back? Orr said it’s because God has blessed him so much in his career, he just wants to see other Memphians see success in the music industry.

“It’s time that we really take the talent around here seriously and give them an opportunity to do what everybody is getting the opportunity to do and that’s just win.”