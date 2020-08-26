Memphis NAACP President revives call for U.S. Marshals to wear body cameras after Tuesday shooting

A young man was shot and injured in what the TBI says was a case of mistaken identity as U.S. Marshals tried to arrest a fugitive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "This keeps occurring over and over again and our young men and women have to see this on TV," Memphis NAACP President Van Turner said.

Turner shared his frustration Wednesday after a young man was shot and injured by a U.S. Marshal Tuesday afternoon at a MAPCO gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a U.S. Marshals task force tried to arrest a wanted murder fugitive after finding a vehicle believed to be linked to that fugitive. But authorities said the man in that car who tried to run wasn't the suspect they were looking for.

TBI agents said they later learned the vehicle was recently reported stolen.

The young man who was shot is expected to be OK.

"We are going to continue to see these incidents over and over again, and the only way we can bring fairness and equity to the situation is that these officers need body cameras on," Turner said.

For months, Turner said the local and national NAACP requested Congress require U.S. Marshals to wear body cameras during arrests in local jurisdictions.

The body cameras issue also came to light in June of 2019, when U.S. Marshals shot and killed 20-year-old Brandon Webber in Frayser.

Last November, the U.S. Department Of Justice started a body camera pilot program for some areas. But on Wednesday, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said cameras are not in use for the task force here.

"Those cameras protect the officers and the individuals who are being arrested," Turner said.

Turner said that in a previously scheduled meeting planned for Thursday, the local NAACP chapters will hear from an assistant U.S. Attorney about what to do or not to do when interacting with law enforcement.