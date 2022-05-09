Memphis native competes in US Open

Catherine Harrison reflects on her time competing at Wimbledon ahead of her US Open appearance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Open has been historic this year, not just because of the incomparable talent of Serena Williams but locally as well. One Memphis native Catherine Harrison also made an appearance and won her first round in doubles.

“Mom, dad, everyone had to sacrifice, but it was worth it. I can officially say I made it,” said Catherine Harrison.

Catherin Harrison, a Memphis native just finished her time at the US Open, making it to the first round in the women’s singles against one of the world's best Sabalenka and the second round in the women’s doubles.

But her journey to multiple grand slam tournaments was rooted in hard work and adversity.

“She has some potential and she probably is not going to be as good as she could be staying here in Memphis. She needs to be pushed and around players that are better than her,” said Catherine.

Those were the words of her childhood coach.

Which caused her parents to make the hard decision to live apart for a year while Harrison and her mother moved to Florida to train at the Harold Solomon tennis institute.

Her childhood training eventually set the stage for her slow but sure success at UCLA.

“As a freshman I kind of hand a bit of an ego, I thought I would start playing top three but I was initially not in the line-up,” said Harrison.

And Catherine said she continued to struggle to become a front runner until her senior year.

And then adversity struck again.

Just as she qualified for her first grand slam tournament the 2020 pandemic forced the cancellation of Wimbledon.

Not long after, she missed the Australian Open by a single ranking point.

However, 5 days before the 2022 Wimbledon tournament she got some good news.

“The entire time of the match I was literally like I could play Serena tomorrow and just yesterday I was an alternate,” said Harrison.

Winning the first round in her Wimbledon debut.

“At that moment I was like yeah I did it. I did. I won every qualifying match and then I won my first round it’s not like I just got to a main draw, I won a match,” Harrison.