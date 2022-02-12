'It's still mind blowing' | Memphis native, prison inmate talks redemption & unexpected chance at freedom

Gov. Lee granted Charles Hall clemency in December. 73-year-old mentored youth offenders and garnered prison staff praise and is now eligible for parole next month.

TIPTONVILLE, Tennessee — For a Memphis native and prison inmate, a recent decision by Gov. Bill Lee gave him a new chance of hope.

In December, Charles Hall became just one of two men in Shelby County to be granted clemency by Gov. Lee.

Following that decision, ABC24 was the first media outlet to speak one on one with Hall.

After years of asking for mercy from Tennessee governors, the 73-year-old could soon be a free man.

"I'm blessed, I know that, I'm blessed," Hall said, thankful for another chance at freedom.

Back in 2003, Hall was convicted of two separate armed robberies and given two life sentences without parole.

"I didn't hurt anybody but myself, my family, and the victims," Hall added.

But instead of just riding out his time, Hall found purpose at the Northwest Correctional Facility in Tiptonville, mentoring some of Tennessee's youngest convicted offenders.

"I could see myself off into them, and I could relate to them. I just get satisfaction, gratification knowing that I could possibly change somebody's life," Hall said.

Using his past mistakes as his guide, Hall would help steer his mentees towards opportunities and chances that would lead to a different path upon their release.

"If you don't have a GED, get your GED. Go into the vocational shops, get you a skill," Hall said.

The mentorships are personal for Hall, who said he didn't have such guidance when police first arrested him for stealing a car at the age of 14.

"It saddens me because I wished I had someone in my life to sort of put me on the right path," Hall said.

His influence not only made a difference in the life of his mentees but also on fellow inmates and staff, such as administrator Trinity Minter.

"He gives so much hope to others," Minter said.

Inspired by Hall's youth offender mentorship over the years, more than 100 prison staff recommended his commutation. Such praise got Gov. Lee's attention.

"To me that says a lot about his drive, his personality, his willingness to continue on despite the circumstances," Minter said.

In late 2021, the governor granted Hall and 16 others clemency.

When Hall learned of the possibility of freedom, he said he was in a state of shock.

"It didn't kick in right there. I was overwhelmed. I was excited. I was in disbelief," Hall said.

With a March 8th parole hearing scheduled, all that in Hall's mind is thinking about a potential new chapter in his life.

"If I'm released I plan to do some things, that people will hear about Charles Hall, and all this stuff will be some good stuff," Hall said.

Hall repeatedly apologized to his earlier victims during his interview with ABC24, saying he couldn't change what he did but that he is not that person anymore.