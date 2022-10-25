Highland Heights area reopens after possible grenade found in yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in part of the Highland Heights community are being allowed back home after being evacuated Tuesday morning after a possible grenade was found in a yard.
Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene about a suspicious package in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, near Holmes and Summer Ave., about 8:20 a.m. They said they found the possible grenade in a yard.
Officers evacuated the area as a precaution and cleared the area.
About 11 a.m., MPD said the package had been removed and the streets reopened.
