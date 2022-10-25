x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Highland Heights area reopens after possible grenade found in yard

Memphis Police were on the scene in the 700 block of Atlantic Street Tuesday morning about suspicious package.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in part of the Highland Heights community are being allowed back home after being evacuated Tuesday morning after a possible grenade was found in a yard.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene about a suspicious package in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, near Holmes and Summer Ave., about 8:20 a.m. They said they found the possible grenade in a yard.

Officers evacuated the area as a precaution and cleared the area. 

About 11 a.m., MPD said the package had been removed and the streets reopened.

RELATED: MPD searching for two persons of interest in a homicide

RELATED: Officers shoot & kill suspect in Senatobia, Mississippi | MBI now investigating 20 officer-involved shootings

RELATED: Police investigating car crashing off overpass on I-40

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Opinion | 2023 race for Memphis mayor is picking up steam | Otis Sanford

Before You Leave, Check This Out