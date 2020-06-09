Memphis organization helps with census participation and voter registration

The deadline to fill out the census is September 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of a Memphis organization spent Saturday afternoon encouraging residents to fill out their 2020 census and to register to vote.

The Memphis Urban League of Young Professionals partnered with the Memphis Urban League, the U.S. Census Bureau, and other community partners to host a census caravan, voter registration, and neighborhood clean-up event near Westside Elementary school in Frayser.

Participants in the caravan decorated their cars to grab the attention of neighbors to fill out the census and register to vote. The caravan was then followed by a neighborhood clean-up.