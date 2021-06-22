Two Memphis organizations awarded TEGNA Foundation grants

Local nonprofit recipients support disadvantaged and underprivileged Memphians trying to build a better future for themselves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis nonprofit organizations have been awarded 2021 Community Grants by the TEGNA Foundation. They are Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. and Memphis Opportunity Scholarship Trust, also known as MOST.

Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. provides a variety of services to local people going through tough times. The group has several locations across Memphis which provide everything from food and clothes to job training and placement. The goal is to help the recipients through their tribulations and ultimately become self sufficient.

MOST provides academic scholarships for students in Pre-K through high school. The scholarships are awarded to Shelby County families on the basis of financial need through a lottery program.

The TEGNA Foundation supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The Community Grant program serves to address local community needs. WATN and WLMT in Memphis are both owned and operated by TEGNA Inc.

Last Friday, NCC partnered with Cherokee Health Systems and Cigna to host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination event. We appreciate every one who came out to get their first vaccine, and for all the UTHSC College of Pharmacy students who helped administer them! #COVIDVaccination pic.twitter.com/cNQliJy0hR — Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. (@NCCIncorporated) June 21, 2021