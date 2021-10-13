Memphis organizations show their support for striking Kellogg's workers

They gathered in support of those walking the picket line Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Kellogg workers are in their second week on strike.

Several Memphis organizations want Kellogg's to know, they're standing with workers striking against the cereal maker. They gathered in support of those walking the picket line Wednesday.

Workers are on strike, fighting for better wages, equal pay and benefits, and more opportunities within the company.

"Labor creates all wealth. Without labor we would be nowhere. And these workers, these union workers deserve good paying jobs. They deserve they deserve health care. It's a very dangerous job inside a factory. You could lose a finger. They need free health care. They need to be taken care of. They need to be compensated fairly for their labor."

For its part, Kellogg's said it's not wanting to cut worker pay or benefits, just lower how much of an increase they had coming. The company also said the average striking worker makes $120,000 a year.