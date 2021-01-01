Memphis park that largely serves homeless population to get facelift

A groundbreaking for Morris Park renovations is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis park in the heart of the Medical District is set to undergo a major renovation and it comes after the city announced a major plan to improve its parks.

This summer the city announced a $200 million plan to invest in neighborhoods called "Accelerate Memphis." The plan calls for $75 million to go towards park renovations and improving community centers.

The city said its park plan will address a backlog of "deferred maintenance" and includes identifying projects in 120+ of its parks.

Morris Park is the latest park scheduled for a facelift. The park is located off Poplar Ave. near Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

The park is often used as a space that serves the homeless population who often utilize the park. A number of resources and shelters for the people experiencing homelessness are nearby.

Community members often bring meals to the park to feed them.

A park rendering of the renovation, provided by the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, features the addition of drinking fountains. It also shows a multi-purpose open-air gathering space with seating.

The basketball courts will also be improved as well as the addition of an updated playground and swings.

The Accelerate Memphis plan also calls for the resurfacing of 25 playground and renovating 14 indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities.

The Hospitality Hub of Memphis, which strives to end homelessness, is also a partner of the park renovation.

A groundbreaking for the park will begin at 9:30 a.m.