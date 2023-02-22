Memphis Parks and Recreations looking to fill hundreds of summer jobs

Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, kids as young as 15 years old to adults will be able to show up and apply to a number of positions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Parks and Recreation team is looking to fill a bunch of summer jobs.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, kids as young as 15 years old to adults will be able to show up and apply to a number of positions. In most cases, they’re interviewing applicants on the spot.

It’s a part of a push to get more money in the pockets of young people.

Some of those jobs include Summer Camp Aides, Lifeguards, Pool Managers, Playground Coordinators, Mower Operators, Recreation Leaders, and Aquatics Attendants.