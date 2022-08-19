City wants Peppertree Apartments to stop accepting new tenants or renewing leases

In a plea filed Thursday, the city of Memphis asked for the order after recent issues, including collapsed walkways and a fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Peppertree Apartments were scheduled to appear in Federal court Friday regarding a public nuisance case from last year.

This comes after a rough month at the apartment complex, which has seen collapsed walkways and a fire in the leasing office.

In a motion filed Thursday (READ HERE), the city of Memphis asked that the Peppertree, run by Tesco Properties, be barred from accepting new tenants at the property, or renewing leases for existing tenants there. It also asked that the city be permitted to assist residents with relocation if tenants request it.

Attorneys said in the filing: "The physical structure of Peppertree Apartments is literally deteriorating beneath the feet of its residents. It is bad enough that the residents of Peppertree Apartments are required to live in a complex rampant with crime, but they now also have to worry about the structural integrity of the buildings in which they live."

Last year, the apartments were cited by the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office as a public nuisance due to the high crime rate. A federal injunction temporarily banned management from signing new leases or renewing old ones then, but that was lifted in February 2022.

According to the city’s filing Thursday, Peppertree management is due back in environmental court on Aug. 22, 2022, for the recent code violations.