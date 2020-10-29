3-year-old recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the hand

Memphis police are investigating, and so far, no one has been arrested.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy apparently shot himself in the hand.

It happened Thursday before noon in the 4700 block of Bertha Road, south of E Shelby Dr. near Tulane.

Little information has been released, but police tell Local 24 News it appears the child shot himself with a gun he found inside the home. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No one has been arrested or charged.

If you need a gun lock to protect your family, you can learn how to find one through Project Child Safe HERE.