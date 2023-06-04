Four arrested for kidnapping and forcing women into sex trafficking, Shelby County court records say

Both victims told police they were taken from a different hotel on South Third street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they've arrested four people in connection to forcing women into sex trafficking as well as kidnapping charges.

Two different victims told police they were kidnapped by four suspects and then forced to perform sexual acts with strangers, according to Shelby County Court records. All money was then collected by the suspects, according to the affidavit.

These suspects listed in the affidavit are 30-year-old Quintarius White, 26-year-old Kierra Clark, 21-year-old treasure Aekins and 26-year-old Monisha Nelson.

Both victims told police they were taken from a different hotel on South Third street. One victim was at the hotel with her one-month-old daughter, who the suspects forced into a vehicle before they were caught, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for multiple rooms, and this lead to them finding all suspects, according to the affidavit.

Money paid to one of the victims by a stranger was recovered as well as a silver and black Smith and Wesson handgun during the search, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states that suspects Quintarius White and Kierra Clark gave statements of denial for being involved with either victims while Kierra Clark denied involvement with one victim but told police that she collected payments from the other the victims at least two times on behalf of White.

Nelson told police she witnessed Akins and Clark beat one of the victims and kidnap them, but she denied her involvement, according to the affidavit.

She said White stood by while this was happening and that Clark was armed with a silver handgun at the time, according to the affidavit.

Akins denies her involvement, but told police that it was Nelson and Clark that beat one of the victims and kidnapped them, according to the affidavit.

Like Nelson, she said that Clark was armed with a handgun, and told police she did collect money from one of the victims with the intention of giving it to White.