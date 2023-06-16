Memphis police asking public's help in finding man with gun who robbed woman at ATM

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing cash from an Orion bank in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said that the woman was operating the ATM at the Orion Federal Credit Union in the 3100 block of Millbranch Road. This location is just west of the Memphis International Airport.

A man wearing a blue hoodie with a Puma logo, white and tan Nike sweats as well as tan flip-flops pointed a gray handgun at the victim before leaving the scene in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra, according to MPD.

Police said that investigators need the public's help in identifying this man. No arrests have been made, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.