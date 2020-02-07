Memphis Police Association President says some police vs protesters incidents staged; activist says not true

Mike Williams says he’s concerned video that makes some Memphis Police officers look bad is staged, and edited.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nobody hates a bad cop more than the President of the Memphis Police Association. Because one bad officer can poison an entire department’s reputation.

“They’re staging a lot of these thing,” Williams says. “I don’t know how many times the police are asking these people to please move back - get back, get back, get back. Don’t do that. They’re screaming at police, cursing them out, all kinds of things.”

This is the stuff Memphis Police Officers are telling him about. About how bricks and rocks were thrown at deputies trying to break up a demonstration on Beale Street.

Longtime activist Hunter Demster says what Williams is saying is just not true.

“I haven’t seen one false video,” he says. “Now if you have a two-hour video, and you want to expose police brutality, yeah, you might cut it down to show police brutality. What they (Memphis Police Association) is trying to do is sew seeds of doubt about police brutality.”