Memphis Police Bomb Unit removes military artifacts from Museum of Science & History

MoSH officials said the artifacts were found during a routine review of its archives, and their removal was made "out of an abundance of caution."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science and History in Memphis says it will reopen Friday night after military artifacts that were found forced an evacuation and a call to Memphis Police Friday morning.

Memphis Police said just after 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2023, they responded to a call at MoSH, formerly known as the Pink Palace, on Central Ave. about military artifacts that were found during an archive review. MPD called in the TACT/Bomb Unit to help, and said the artifacts “were confiscated to be disposed of properly.”

MoSH issued this statement about what happened:

“During a routine review of our archives, our curatorial team identified military artifacts which we felt needed additional review.

After consulting with the Memphis Police Department’s munitions experts and out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the premises this morning prior to removal of the items. Working with MPD, we made the decision to dispose of the items in question. Our approach to this situation was to be proactive and act out of caution.