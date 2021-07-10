Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis: "Our work is a 365 degree approach"

Chief Davis spoke to Frayser Exchange Club Thursday, updating her plans to improve MPD, combat violent crime, and recruit and retain officers.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis told the Frayser Exchange Club she continues work on a strategic plan to make the department stronger in combatting crime and working better with the community it serves.

"It's not just about arresting and chasing down problems, but operating in a proactive way to help prevent various types of problems in our community," Chief Davis told the group through Zoom.

Chief Davis - who took over as Memphis' top cop in June - said she continues to take a "surgical look" at MPD, including manpower, resources, training, mission, vision and how it's communicating to the community in an effective way.

Chief Davis said hiring and retaining enough officers for community policing and youth programs remains an ongoing challenge.

She also spoke of another relentless problem: the number of available guns and reckless gun owners putting them in the wrong hands.

"60% of the guns that we get off the street that are used in crimes are stolen out of someone's glove compartment. And sometimes those glove compartments belong to legal gun owners, and we can't say enough how important it is for individuals to secure their weapons," Chief Davis added.