Memphis Police Chief names Shawn Jones new Assistant Chief of Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis announced Thursday that Shawn Jones, Assistant Chief (retired) of the Atlanta Police Department, will join the Memphis Police Department as the new Assistant Chief of Police.

Jones joins the department on September 13, 2021. Jones will be responsible for overseeing Administration, Investigations, and Technology.

MPD said in a release that Assistant Chief Don Crowe will continue to oversee mission critical areas of Field Operations, District 1, District 2, and Special Operations.

MPD said after retiring from the Atlanta Police Department in 2016, Jones managed day-to-day operations for the Law Enforcement Division for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am excited about joining the rank and file of the Memphis Police Department. It begins a new chapter in the life of my extensive law enforcement career, and I look forward to serving the City of Memphis. My commitment and work will focus on enhancing service delivery in the MPD, and making Memphis a safe place for all people to live, work and visit,” Jones said in the release.