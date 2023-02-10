Memphis Police hope someone can help cold case investigation into teen who disappeared more than 7 years ago

Memphis Police said Amanda Poole went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16. She would be 23 now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them.

MPD told ABC24 that this is a cold case, and Missing Persons detectives are hoping someone, somewhere may have new information that could help located Poole.

According to a post on Twitter on Feb. 10, 2023, MPD said Poole left home from the 2300 block of Cliffdale Cove headed for school but never returned.

Age 16 when she disappeared, Poole would now be 23. She was 5'7" tall and 150 lbs. at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.