Memphis Police collect almost 700 pounds of unused pills during first part of 2022

The pills are collected as part of the state's drug take-back program, offering safe secure locations to drop off unwanted pills.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said nearly 700 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs were turned in as part of the Tennessee Dangerous Drug Task Force pill take-back program.

MPD said on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, its Heroin Opiate Response Team (HORT) turned over 683 pounds of pills collected from nine takeback boxes at MPD precincts from Jan. 2022 to July 2022. The pills fill 28 barrels and will eventually be incinerated.

As part of the program, MPD offers secured containers at its precincts, where anyone can dispose of expired and unused prescription drugs safely without questions.

Find locations to drop off pills through the drug take-back program at https://www.tn.gov/tddtf/ptblocations.html.

MPD Drug Take Back Program

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

