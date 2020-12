MPD says it was their honor to support those families during the holidays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has put a twist on their Operation Blue Christmas this year.

Due to COVID-19, officers hosted two drive-by events, one at the Austin Peay station and the Tillman station.

Officers and members of the ‘Secret Order of the Bowl Weevils’ surprised families who suffered burglaries this year with gifts.