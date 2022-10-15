Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old

Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS.

Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to MPD.

She has been missing since Oct. 6 from the 3000 block of Spring Valley Cove.

Gibson's mother, Latrese Cleaves was incarcerated on Oct. 6 and gave the child to godfather Marcus Randolph, according to MPD, but DCS was given custody by Juvenile Court on Friday.