x
Memphis police searching for missing 15-year-old

Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old child. 

Since Thursday, Miracle Cooper has been missing, according to MPD. She went missing from the 800 Block of Crossfield Cove, MPD said. She was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to MPD.

Have you seen Miracle Cooper? Report #2209000486ME

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Cooper was wearing a black school polo shirt, black pants and clog shoes, according to MPD. She is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, MPD said. 

Those with any information are urged to call the missing person's bureau at (901) 636-4479 or (901) 545-2677.

