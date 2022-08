The department is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new employees and up to $10,000 for relocation help.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want to keep the community safe, the Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring fair on August 27.

It's happening at 170 N. Main St. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be free parking at the Mud Island River Park parking garage.