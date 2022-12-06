Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31

The amnesty program applies to tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department that are more than 10 years old.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck.

Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program.

According to the city of Memphis' Facebook page, the program allows people to get their driver's license back or clear their record of any violations. The amnesty program applies to tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department that are more than 10 years old.

Drivers will be allowed to pay off the ticket(s) at half price and be eligible to have their license reinstated if the ticket(s) paid has them suspended.

Drivers who have ticket(s) less than 10 years old can take advantage of the "Drive While You Pay" or "Time to Pay" programs.

Call 901-636-3400 or visit the City Court Clerk's Office at 201 Poplar Ave. Room LL-80 for more information.