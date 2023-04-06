Memphis Police Department holding hiring expo on Saturday

The Memphis Police Department is hosting a hiring expo Saturday, April 8 at 170 N. Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is looking to hire new officers and employees.

MPD is holding a job fair Saturday, April 8. The hiring expo will happen at MPD headquarters at 170 N. Main Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking for the event is available at the Mud Island parking garage at Poplar Avenue and Front Street.

The department will be accepting applications on-site. They ask that all applicants bring a valid driver's license.

MPD is hiring police recruits and police service technicians. They're offering a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance.

MPD is looking to bring in 280 new recruits this year. As of April 4, 2023, 1,958 officers work for the department. Their goal is to reach 2,300 officers by the end of this year.