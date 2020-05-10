Memphis Police Director asks residents to complete police survey

"Response to Resistance" survey looks at how police use force during arrests.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Director is asking for your help.

The department wants to hear from you regarding how and when you feel officers should use force when someone is resisting arrest, fighting with an officer, or not following commands.

So far more than 4,100 Memphis residents have taken the "Response to Resistance" survey. Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings would like to see thousands more take part before the survey ends in a few days.

"This is a proactive step, where we can hear from citizens where there is no viral video to share, there is no incident for the community to be in an uproar about. This is a proactive way where we can hear from you," said Dir. Michael Rallings, Memphis Police Dept.

Rallings said that with all that is happening locally and across the nation, this survey is important.

The survey takes you through several scenarios and then asks what type of actions you feel is appropriate for the officer to take. It takes an estimated 8 minutes to complete. Rallings said he especially wants to hear from African Americans in the community.

"We are going to see what our citizens think. We are going to analyze the data and we will take that data and make sure our training is up to date and our policies are appropriately up to date," said Rallings.

According to a Memphis Police 2019 annual report, out of 57,000 arrests, officers had to use force less than 2-percent of the time.

"Officers make thousands and thousands of arrests and have millions of encounters and rarely use force," said Rallings.

Justice Reform advocates aren't convinced a survey will solve the departments issues with excessive force.

"The survey doesn't make a lot of sense to me, I don't know what they are trying to derive from this effort," said Josh Spickler, Just City.

Spickler said that instead of a survey, the department should work on restoring trust in the community, improving accountability and transparency, "it seems to be more of a PR stunt than anything."

Not the case according to the Rallings who said the survey will bring about real results.

"This is something we're doing that is proactive and can bring about change," said Rallings.