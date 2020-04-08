"We are going to blow out the 2018 total of homicides" | MPD director offers dire warning as city council discusses police

The Mayor and the Police Director want you voters to decide whether new hires must live in Memphis, or if they can live within 50 miles of the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every year you know certain things will happen. You’re going to have to pay your taxes. You’re going to eat too much on Thanksgiving. And Memphis will be on the FBI’s top ten list for most violent cities in the country.

It is tough being a cop here. This year has been even more difficult because of protests. And that’s not the half of it.

According to Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, “If something doesn’t change,” he told City Council members, “... we are going to blow out the 2018 total of homicides. We are already at 175. We’ve got several months left and we can’t bring back those Memphians who have lost their lives.”

This is the environment of Memphis.

Two former University of Memphis professors did a study and told council members we needed more officers. Not 2,300 or 2,400 that Mayor Jim Strickland said were needed. This report said Memphis needs 2,800 officers.

“It is more than I thought,” Mayor Strickland said.

The Mayor and the Police Director want you voters to decide whether new hires must live in Memphis, or if they can live within 50 miles of the city.

One big critic of this is City Councilman Martavius Jones. He is now questioning whether money should be spent on hiring police or spent on programs to help lift people out of poverty.

“I am disappointed in what we’ve done to address the poverty issue,” he told fellow council members. “Without a comprehensive plan, we will just turn our city into a police state.”

The violence continues. The number of people who want to be police officers is dropping. It is why city officials hope you will show others how you feel by easing off on residency requirements.