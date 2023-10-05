Memphis Police get new electric bikes to help patrol downtown entertainment district

MPD officials said the bikes will allow officers to respond faster in crowded areas and during events like Memphis in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department got some new electric bikes, which officials said will help officers respond to incidents faster in the downtown entertainment district.

The 10 new top-of-the-line E-bikes were made possible by a donation by CEO John H. Weston Jr. and Capitol City Residential Healthcare, said MPD.

MPD said the new bikes will be used by the South Memphis station, and are great for working in large crowds, such as along Beale Street or during Memphis in May events.

“These bikes will enable officers to work in crowds and areas where vehicles cannot go and do so faster than could typically be done on foot. This donation will increase officer visibility and the ground they can cover," said Police Chief “CJ” Cerelyn Davis.

MPD said the Excel Power Bikes are designed specifically for law enforcement.