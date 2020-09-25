Memphis Police encourage residents of Memphis to take survey about police use of force

Back in 2017, 3,000 people completed the survey. Director Rallings is hoping this year more people take part

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 8 minutes, that’s how long Memphis Police Director, Michael Rallings says it’ll take you to fill out a survey to help them revamp the police department.

The “Response to Resistance” survey is about interactions between police and citizens resisting arrest.

“The Memphis Police Department is actively seeking your opinion on what you think is a reasonable use of force,” said Director Rallings.

Thursday, Rallings expressed a strong need for people’s input on a topic that’s getting attention across the nation, police and the use of force.

However, some are concerned about the questions of the actual survey.

“They ask questions like how much money do you make a year? What’s your education level is and if you’ve got a survey trying to figure out what you want to do or how to do something. What my race is, socioeconomic should have no bearing on that,” said Pamela Moses, founder of Black Lives Matter Memphis.

P. Moses took the survey, and she feels it was useless.

“It basically dealt with the police making physical contact with citizens and that to me shows the perplexity of violence. Why is it when the police are involved, they must make contact with anyone,” Moses stressed.

Despite her concerns, Memphis is the first major city facilitating this survey to its residents. Back in 2017, a similar survey was done, but only 3 thousand people took the survey. Director Rallings was disappointed by the response and hopes this round has more participation.

“This is your time to participate so we can have real data on how you feel,” said Director Rallings. “It’s so important especially now that we do this.”