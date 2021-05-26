Memphis Police taking extra precautions with home playoff games & busy Memorial Day weekend downtown

Officers prepared to make adjustments, and certain detours for drivers and pedestrians are planned to make sure things go smoothly and safely.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "It definitely is unusual times - COVID and coming out of that, the reopening on Beale Street, Grizzlies having fans in the stands," Memphis Police Col. James Smith said.

MPD said they're prepared for all types of scenarios downtown this Memorial Day weekend.

"There's going to be a lot of street closures with everything going on. We are trying to get a little bit ahead of traffic. Traffic is usually one of the biggest issues we have," Col. Smith said.

He reminded Grizzlies fans to get to the FedExForum area early Saturday and Monday nights.

This weekend, Beale Street security will begin checking ID's around 9:00 p.m., with police on standby to make adjustments as needed.

"There may be something that you didn't see on the front end that is a bigger issue. We are going to have a lot of supervisors on the scene making those last minute changes and decisions," Col. Smith said.

MPD will also be detouring fans leaving the Grizzlies games, for those who want to get around the Beale Street entertainment district.

"There's going to be a large police presence and we are going to try to get people moved around as best we can," Col. Smith said.

He also offered this message to parents.

"Just don't bring your kids downtown and let them roam free, " Col. Smith said. "It's not the best thing to do."

Delvin Lane with the Memphis youth intervention group 901 Bloc Squad said the temptation of busy holiday weekends is a challenge for teenagers but also an opportunity for mentors.

"We just keep our eyes open as a community, try and encourage them to do the right thing," Lane said.