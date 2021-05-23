Memphis Police, friends, and city leaders mourn the loss of Officer Scotty Triplett

Triplett died following injuries after a car accident while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officer Scotty Triplett is remembered as a hero to all those who knew him. He served 27 years with the Memphis Police Department.

Triplett died on duty, Saturday afternoon, after being hit by a car on his MPD motorcycle. He was brought to Regional One in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

MPD officers mourned together, Sunday afternoon, for their beloved friend and coworker as they remember for his kindness and service to all. He was a senior member of MPD's Motorcycle Unit, which made him a community ambassador for the department.

Shortly after the news of his death, MPD interim director James Ryall wrote on Twitter, "Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and good man."

Triplett was also known as a loving father and husband. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wrote on Twitter, "My sincere condolences to his wife Fran and their children. And to all the men and women of the Memphis Police Department who feel this loss as well."

His service spanned across the Mid-South. Triplett worked alongside the motorcycle unit with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Officer Triplett worked alongside our DCSD Motors Unit often," DCSD said in a statement. "He will be missed. Our condolences to his family and brothers & sisters in blue."

A Sea of Blue to honor him is being planned. MPD will release more details when plans are finalized.

The Memphis Police Association has started a fundraiser for fallen Officer Triplett's family. If you would like to donate, click here.